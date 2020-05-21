GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Win hearts and minds to change behaviour as lockdown eases
A heavy hand and petty rules will not help the government build a social compact with communities
21 May 2020 - 18:26
It is inevitable that the national lockdown will be eased further before long. The government has been holding consultations this past week with various stakeholders about the country’s readiness to move to level 3 at the end of the month.
Measures are being discussed and put in place to ensure that this is done in a way that does not put people in unnecessary danger and at the same time gives the economy the breathing space it so sorely needs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now