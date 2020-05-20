PALESA MORUDU: Beware cinematic narratives — journalistic principles may have been sacrificed

Thousands of US journalists who have been living and breathing Covid-19 woke up to a juicy media war on Monday. It was a diversion, at least.

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith lobbed a sensational grenade critiquing celebrated journalist Ronan Farrow into the camp of the competing New Yorker, which Farrow calls home. The piece was titled “Is Ronan Farrow too good to be true?” — a question that has crossed more than a few minds.

Smith took particular issue with two Farrow stories on Michael Cohen and Harvey Weinstein. Cohen, previously Trump’s personal lawyer and vice-president of The Trump Organisation, has been serving time for tax evasion and fraud. Weinstein, the former Hollywood boss and Democratic Party financier, is in jail for rape and sexual abuse. These pieces were marked by a notable lack of rigour, Smith writes, and the Cohen piece fails to hold up two years later.

For the details, please do read the column. Smith argues essentially that while Farrow is a talented journalist who speaks truth to power, his investigative reporting falls short. His work, which adopts a conspiratorial mindset, has often been hyped without extensive vetting. “Because if you scratch at Mr Farrow’s reporting ... you start to see some shakiness at its foundation. He delivers narratives that are irresistibly cinematic — with unmistakable heroes and villains — and often omits the complicating facts and inconvenient details that may make them less dramatic. At times … he suggests conspiracies that are tantalising but he cannot prove.”

Farrow, Smith writes, is not a fabulist. Yet his work “reveals the weakness of a kind of resistance journalism that has thrived in the age of Donald Trump: that if reporters swim ably along with the tides of social media and produce damaging reporting about public figures most disliked by the loudest voices, the old rules of fairness and open-mindedness can seem more like impediments than essential journalistic imperatives. That can be a dangerous approach, particularly in a moment when the idea of truth and a shared set of facts is under assault.”