Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Bravery and boldness, not caution, will help us get back in the sun BL PREMIUM

We’re all champing at the bit to get back out there, but what will we find? We’re sitting tight, inside, huddled together without any idea of the true damage the storm will cause, until it’s over. The focus is on survival, literally, and we’ll worry about rebuilding later. Just let it stop raining. Just let us go outside.

The fatalities and economic devastation can be measured in numbers, real-time — but that’s not the real damage. What we don’t know yet is how we will have to change. What will the new income statement and balance-sheet ratios be for sustainable business? Will there be new metrics for valuation? Yes, there will. The never-to-be-replaced six, 12, 18 months of turnover will have used up even the most prudent of reserves. There will be lots of “lessons learnt” and “never again”, and caution and hesitation and capital preservation.