Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: There is a whiff of deflation in the air as central bank considers a rate cut At this point, doing too much carries far less risk of negative outcomes than doing too little BL PREMIUM

On Thursday the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee (MPC) will announce its interest-rate decision. The median expectation from a Bloomberg survey of 19 economists is for a 50 basis point (bp) cut in the repurchase rate from 4.25% to 3.75%.

To be exact, 10 of the surveyed analysts expect a 50bp cut, three expect a 100bp cut, another three expect a 25bp cut; two expect a 75bp cut and one expects no change in interest rates.