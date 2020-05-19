Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Need for food security, water and healthtech create a fertile ground for impact investing A spectrum of funding instruments can help small and medium enterprises escape the ‘missing middle’ BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted unity across the market in an effort to stave off the devastating health and economic effects the pandemic has brought. These efforts have been geared towards insourcing medical supply chains, food security, access to water and sanitation, and education and health technology.

According to the Global Impact Investment Network, the global impact investing market was estimated at $502bn in assets under management as of end-2018, accounted for by about 1,340 impact investors worldwide. The network also reports that about 800 asset managers account for 51% of assets under management, and 31 development finance institutions account for 27%.