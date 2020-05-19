Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Not just altruism behind Nedbank’s green leadership Market has cottoned on to the idea that responsible investing is good for business BL PREMIUM

Nedbank will have something unusual on the agenda at its annual general meeting on Friday. Without being forced to do so, its board has proposed two ordinary resolutions on climate change.

The first is “to adopt and publicly disclose an energy policy aimed at playing its part in enabling the transformation over time of the energy system, by making finance flows consistent with low-emission and climate-resilient development” by April 2021.