GRAY MAGUIRE: Not just altruism behind Nedbank’s green leadership
Market has cottoned on to the idea that responsible investing is good for business
19 May 2020 - 15:33
Nedbank will have something unusual on the agenda at its annual general meeting on Friday. Without being forced to do so, its board has proposed two ordinary resolutions on climate change.
The first is “to adopt and publicly disclose an energy policy aimed at playing its part in enabling the transformation over time of the energy system, by making finance flows consistent with low-emission and climate-resilient development” by April 2021.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now