NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket prepares to return to the crease The world's top nations are tossing aside their differences as they realise they need each other

Cricket’s international fixture list is being shredded and repaired on a daily basis as national boards battle to come to terms with what will and won’t be possible when the game restarts.

International travel remains the greatest obstacle, with most international borders still closed. Those governments which recognise the economic importance of sport have expressed a willingness to issue special permits for teams to travel on chartered aircraft and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are set do exactly that for the West Indies and Pakistan teams — at a cost of £400,000 each — for their scheduled tours to England in July and August respectively.