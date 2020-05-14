STEPHEN CRANSTON: How Covid-19 turned futurology into lockdownology
Constraints to fight coronavirus remain necessary as health systems collapse — the only issue is the strategy a country must follow
14 May 2020 - 15:55
Michael Power, the country’s leading futurologist, has inevitably stepped into the debate on how best to tackle Covid-19. His employer, Ninety-One (formerly Investec Asset Management) was bound to wheel him out to address their intermediary stakeholders.
But he probably didn’t say what they wanted to hear — he condemned columnists who advocate a policy of “set my people free” by relaxing the lockdown. Power says the priority needs to be to bring the R-Zero, or reproduction rate of the virus, down below one. With no constraints at all it will rise to at least three, leading to exponential growth in infections.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now