STREET DOGS: Terry Smith on booms and busts
13 May 2020 - 05:04
Terry Smith, CEO of Fundsmith, says: "I suspect the current market reaction to the pandemic is explained by a simple analogy which relates to the virus itself. The Covid-19 virus is not fatal for the vast majority of the population.
“However, where it seems to be lethal is when it encounters someone with an immune system already weakened by age and/or pre-existing ailments. Similarly, what has increased the impact of the virus, or rather measures taken to counter it, on the economy and markets is that in this area it has encountered structures with weakened immune systems too.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now