Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Child-care and domestic-related workers need baseline protection BL PREMIUM

Celebrated in lockdown last Sunday, Mother’s Day had that weird, otherworldly quality that all these days now have, but amplified in that there was no real physical escaping of the domestic choring the day is generally intended to offer.

Observing the day, the Washington Post noted of American mothers that “they’re juggling jobs and child care with an intensity that has never before existed … and dealing with the waves of guilt, stress or resignation that come with not doing any of those things particularly well.” I’d say that is true for many mothers the world over right now.