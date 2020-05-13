JOHN COCKAYNE: Oh for the paraphernalia of the good oil’ days, gone the way of the dodo
While some of it makes for warm memories, much was justifiably left behind on golf's rubbish heap
13 May 2020 - 15:57
The sense of loss in the phrase good old days, often heard at 19th holes emanating from someone of an older generation, can be almost tangible.
Not all of the loss is bad when the improved use of technology has provided vastly more playable equipment, most of which we now take for granted.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now