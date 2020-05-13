Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: Oh for the paraphernalia of the good oil’ days, gone the way of the dodo While some of it makes for warm memories, much was justifiably left behind on golf's rubbish heap BL PREMIUM

The sense of loss in the phrase good old days, often heard at 19th holes emanating from someone of an older generation, can be almost tangible.

Not all of the loss is bad when the improved use of technology has provided vastly more playable equipment, most of which we now take for granted.