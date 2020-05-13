ALLAN SECCOMBE: Business urges government: please, please just listen
Ebrahim Patel invites ridicule by putting his name to laughable clothing retail regulations, but business is angry
13 May 2020 - 19:07
Mining is a high-risk business in the best of times, but throw in a pandemic, a national lockdown and questionable government leadership and the risks grow exponentially.
As industry and businesses put increasingly vocal pressure on the government to relax the lockdown and let the country get back to work to avert a meltdown in an already embattled economy, there are surreal moments from key ministers.
