Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Four investment criteria for a crisis

12 May 2020 - 05:31
.
.

From Cat Rock Capital at Graham & Doddsville:

Panic, fear and market psychology all play an important role in driving stocks during periods like this one. Markets become less efficient because investors are not behaving like rational calculators of long-term intrinsic value. Managers panic and "de-gross" to avoid larger losses. They make assumptions about how other managers will react to the news and try to react more quickly. A large stock price decline itself can scare investors into exaggerating the severity of a company’s problems. We need to remain rational and intellectually honest to decide whether to buy, hold or sell after a stock price decline.

Our investment criteria are explicit: predictability, business, people and price. By applying these, we can quickly narrow the list of addressable opportunities to a manageable size.

Predictability means the earnings of the company do not depend significantly on factors we cannot predict, such as the state of the macroeconomy, interest rates, foreign exchange rates and most technology changes.

Business basically means we’re looking for good businesses, and good businesses have two criteria. Number one, they provide a good or service that is going to be needed for as far as the eye can see. And number two, they have some special advantage in providing that good or service.

Then we’re looking for good people. These are good operators, good capital allocators, and people of integrity.

Finally, we’re looking for a good price. We use a 10-year cash flow model to figure out whether a company’s price is attractive. We realise that predicting anything over 10 years is difficult, so we try to be conservative and focus on companies that meet our other three criteria – predictable, high-quality businesses run by good people.

pireum@streetdogs.co.za

STREET DOGS: The greatest lie of the information age

The corona phenomenon illustrates the tenuous and uncertain nature of knowledge
Opinion
4 days ago

STREET DOGS: An important distinction

It is more important than ever to remain mindful of the distinction between the price of a stock and the value of a business
Opinion
5 days ago

STREET DOGS: Mr Market writes off 2020

It is unpredictable today. But what eventually will matter is what the world will look like after we get past the virus
Opinion
6 days ago

STREET DOGS: The news shock cycle

You don’t see good news, because people are nervous to report optimism out of fear of looking oblivious.
Opinion
1 week ago

STREET DOGS: Dismal science lives up to its name

Forecasters agree that the next months are going to be full of pain — but there’s a lot less consensus about how long it will take the economy to ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Gordhan refuses to eject as SAA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: What is Gordhan thinking?
Opinion / Letters
3.
ANDREW LAPPING: SA’s approach to lockdown may ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: SA at a critical point in managing the ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DESNÉ MASIE: Stock market winners point to the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

STREET DOGS: The news shock cycle

Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Dismal science lives up to its name

Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: How to navigate this crisis

Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: The bold and the reckless

Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Four-part strategy to finding an edge

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.