NEIL MANTHORP: Local will be even more lekker with new MSL plans SuperSport are betting that the future is bright rather than bleak

If it is wise to prepare for the future’s worst-case scenario, then it is equally prudent to be able to capitalise on the best of what might lie ahead.

The best trend and business predictors never work alone, they pick a skilled path between the pessimists and optimists. After three years of prevaricating about the establishment of an “international-style” T20 domestic league, followed by the bells-and-whistles launch and subsequent collapse of the Global League, Cricket SA delivered the Mzansi Super League (MSL), which has cost the administration a few cents short of R250m.