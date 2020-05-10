Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Paternalistic state wants everyone to zip it while it muddles along BL PREMIUM

The government’s dangerously paternalistic streak is showing its worst side during the lockdown and current policymaking.

Disparaging comments recently from trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel about those modelling the effect of the crisis on the economy were ill judged and clearly showed that the assumptions — and, most importantly, transparency on caveats — of such forecasts had not been studied. The comments were targeted not just at the private sector but also at the National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank-led modelling efforts.