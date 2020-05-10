PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Paternalistic state wants everyone to zip it while it muddles along
10 May 2020 - 20:29
The government’s dangerously paternalistic streak is showing its worst side during the lockdown and current policymaking.
Disparaging comments recently from trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel about those modelling the effect of the crisis on the economy were ill judged and clearly showed that the assumptions — and, most importantly, transparency on caveats — of such forecasts had not been studied. The comments were targeted not just at the private sector but also at the National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank-led modelling efforts.
