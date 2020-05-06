Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: School sport with social distancing not an oxymoron Extracurricular activities, which are even more necessary now, need not be difficult to organise BL PREMIUM

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. These by their very nature have to be imaginative and visionary. Governments worldwide find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

They search is on for the correct oxymoronic plan to open up the economy and life in general while guaranteeing social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. The structure of the SA government’s current multilevel strategy is highly regarded.