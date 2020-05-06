Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A profile of the great ANC enablers So-called liberals, who pander to the powerful and cry For shame! at all things racial are happy to live in a fool’s paradise. A pox on their house BL PREMIUM

There is a particular kind of “liberal” who, through moral ambiguity and a lack of conviction, has enabled the ANC. To be precise: they are absolutely complicit in the decay and destruction the ANC has wrought on SA.

In private, and when convenient, they wear the label liberal; in public and in practice they are ashamed of it. But always they are sympathetic to the ANC. They deploy principle in the same manner: demanding when political correctness allows for boldness; deferential before nationalistic power, when it does not. Theirs is a grand exercise in cowardice; and yet the damage they have done to the liberal cause proper, is profound.