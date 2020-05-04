Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Lockdown love bubble bursts in a puff of smoke Unflattening curve of arrests and U-turn on cigarettes drag the spotlight back onto the chaos in the ANC BL PREMIUM

In my local shopping centre five employees stood in a tight huddle around a sixth who was taping something to the floor. None wore a mask. Their faces, offering smiles and jovial commentary, were kissing-distance apart.

At last the one on the floor got up and revealed her work: a printed circle, carefully stuck down, indicating how far apart shoppers needed to stand when they queued.