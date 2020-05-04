TOM EATON: Lockdown love bubble bursts in a puff of smoke
Unflattening curve of arrests and U-turn on cigarettes drag the spotlight back onto the chaos in the ANC
04 May 2020 - 18:09
In my local shopping centre five employees stood in a tight huddle around a sixth who was taping something to the floor. None wore a mask. Their faces, offering smiles and jovial commentary, were kissing-distance apart.
At last the one on the floor got up and revealed her work: a printed circle, carefully stuck down, indicating how far apart shoppers needed to stand when they queued.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now