Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: We'll play cricket again, but it won't be the same, says Faf Former national team captain finds hope for the restarting of the game

Playing cricket again in SA may seem a long way off; and not just because we are entering winter.

The draconian measures employed by the government have led to what the World Health Organisation described last week as a “toxic lockdown culture” in SA, in which gloom and despondency are festering.