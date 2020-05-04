Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Sitting tight is the best option when markets are all over the place The coronavirus pandemic and end of the bull market run are testing investors’ risk tolerance BL PREMIUM

If you were going to design a stress test to determine investors’ risk tolerance, the past few weeks would provide a nearly perfect blueprint. We have a virus without a vaccine that’s brought the world’s leading economies to a standstill (nobody’s sure for how long). It is damaging the global economy (nobody knows how badly), which governments are trying to minimise (with policies the implications of which nobody’s sure about) at a time when there were already good reasons to be anxious about an extraordinarily long bull market that’s pushed valuations to worrisome levels.

If that hasn’t done your head in here are few behavioural traits that might: