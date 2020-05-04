JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf courses cling on, but survival hopes are fading
Survey shows that more than one in three clubs fear they will have to close if the lockdown continues beyond one month
04 May 2020 - 18:32
This is the second and final part of a feature on why golf courses remain closed during the national Covid-19 lockdown.
Monday’s query was what protocols can be put in place to ensure a safe trading environment for customers and staff at golf clubs, ranges and retail outlets.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now