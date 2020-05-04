Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf courses cling on, but survival hopes are fading Survey shows that more than one in three clubs fear they will have to close if the lockdown continues beyond one month BL PREMIUM

This is the second and final part of a feature on why golf courses remain closed during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

Monday’s query was what protocols can be put in place to ensure a safe trading environment for customers and staff at golf clubs, ranges and retail outlets.