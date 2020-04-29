JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf with sartorial fetters, and minus companions, anyone?
Will Covid-19 impose a whole new way of playing the game that changes it into an unrecognisable sport?
29 April 2020 - 15:16
If we believe that it will be business as usual once the various lockdowns are lifted, we had better think again.
A quantum shift has happened before our eyes and the forces driving the changes are already in place, even if not all the outcomes are yet clear.
