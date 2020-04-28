Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: The good fight against fake posts goes on, but FB too slow to delete them The “epicentre of coronavirus misinformation”, Facebook is taking three weeks to deal with wrong facts in a world of instant communication BL PREMIUM

This time last month I wrote about how the current novel coronavirus pandemic may be forcing the hand of social media platforms to do better at combating fake news, including both mis-and-disinformation — a distinction that indicates intention (from the latter) to deceive.

Critics have been calling on the giants of the web to be more proactive and firm on fakery for, well, ages. Recently Facebook (which also owns Whatsapp and Instagram) has made a number of statements about ramping up its efforts in this area, and none too soon: these channels (particularly the first two) are prime contributors to the tidal wave of false and falsified information that comes at internet users on a daily basis.