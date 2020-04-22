Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The heat is on for Sasol to conduct a fire-sale of assets The state-owned petrochemical firm turns to disposals before approaching reluctant shareholders and creditors for a R33bn injection BL PREMIUM

Pressure is on for Sasol to play its part in fixing its capital structure before tapping shareholders for a cash injection of about R33bn and convincing creditors to give it a break in the likely scenario of breaching loan agreements.

A day after the futures contract for a barrel of crude oil traded at minus $37, a bizarre scenario but rooted in reason, Bloomberg reported that Sasol had picked Bank of America to look for a buyer for a minority stake in its giant Lake Charles chemical plant.