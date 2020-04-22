MARK BARNES: Hands-on leadership is needed to take on Mr Volatility
22 April 2020 - 14:13
If you’re looking for logic in the equity markets, you’ve come to the wrong place. In fact, you’ll struggle to find predictability in the commodity or bond markets either.
Volatility is the new sheriff in town. Volatility has no empathy, no bias, no memory, no institutional knowledge, no conscience — just change. It loves rapid, significant change. Volatility thrives on uncertainty and fools — and there are plenty of both of those going around.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now