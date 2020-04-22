Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Hands-on leadership is needed to take on Mr Volatility BL PREMIUM

If you’re looking for logic in the equity markets, you’ve come to the wrong place. In fact, you’ll struggle to find predictability in the commodity or bond markets either.

Volatility is the new sheriff in town. Volatility has no empathy, no bias, no memory, no institutional knowledge, no conscience — just change. It loves rapid, significant change. Volatility thrives on uncertainty and fools — and there are plenty of both of those going around.