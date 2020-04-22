CHRIS THURMAN: The time of a clock without hands
James Webb’s ironic undertaking was absorbed into the bitter cosmic joke we are now all living through
I never took to earphones pre-lockdown. When I was running, sitting on a bus or working at a coffee shop — those were the days! — I always preferred ambient noise. It made me feel superior; while all about me seemed doubly cut off from the world by their phone screens and their bespoke soundscapes, I alone was in touch with my surroundings. I was Mr Mindful, lapping up the call of a bird, the clank of metal on metal, a snippet of conversation, the collective hum of a thousand Doppler effects.
Headphones, too, were anathema to me. Worn outdoors, they seemed some kind of hipster retro fashion statement; worn indoors, they made me think of programming nerds who were “in the zone”, manically writing code while listening to electronica or death metal.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now