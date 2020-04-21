Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Astroturfing: the green on those grass roots is artificial Paid-for lobbying is a practice used to make fake campaigns appear to be legitimate BL PREMIUM

Astroturfing is a stain on the usefulness and legacy of the internet, and in case you’re uncertain I do not mean the surface of a sports field or any artificial grass alternative.

The astroturfing I’m referring to here is a much more insidious and dangerous one: sometimes called greenturfing, it refers to the sponsored faking of grass roots campaigns; paid-for lobbying that gives the illusion of being legitimate or stemming from actual grass roots. The intention is to oppose or discredit a law, company or person.