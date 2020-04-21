Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Lest we forget Earth Day With all the attention on Covid-19, it’s easy not to remember the challenge of environmentally sustainable economic activities BL PREMIUM

April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a global celebration in support of the environmental movement. As with many events, 2020’s Earth Day will be eclipsed by the coronavirus pandemic, despite clear evidence that the ecological crisis is the root cause of the current outbreak.

Concerns around ecological sustainability will be far from front and centre on our nation’s collective consciousness, even while a plethora of articles have been published urging society to use this opportunity to rethink our collective future. Aside from generalised calls to channel economic stimulus and recovery packages through environmentally resilient avenues, solid, actionable proposals for what we should be looking at are thin on the ground.