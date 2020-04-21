CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge feels the pain of the lockdown
Out of the group’s 62 hotels, only six remain open and these are operating as quarantine hotels
21 April 2020 - 18:13
A big casualty of the coronavirus pandemic is the global tourism industry, and SA is no exception.
At around 6% in 2018, SA’s tourism sector is a notable contributor to local GDP. It plays a big part in offsetting the national balance of payments deficit and accounts for more than 1.5-million direct and indirect jobs. Attracting more than 10-million tourists annually, its target was recently set at enticing 21-million visitors by 2030.
