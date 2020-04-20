NEIL MANTHORP: Pandemic levels the playing field as cricket’s Big Three face financial crises
India, Australia and England boards are now less likely to run roughshod over the rest of the Test nations
20 April 2020 - 18:52
It won’t be long before the cricket world’s panic starts showing, if it hasn’t already. All three of the Big Three in world cricket are facing financial crises and the maxim “the bigger you are the harder you fall” appears to be true.
In India the national cricket board’s (BCCI’s) treasure chest is filled by the income from the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has now been postponed indefinitely. If there was ever any doubt that it would go ahead it was removed with the news last week that somebody forgot to check for a “pandemic clause” in the insurance contract. Seriously.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now