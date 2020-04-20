Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Pandemic levels the playing field as cricket’s Big Three face financial crises India, Australia and England boards are now less likely to run roughshod over the rest of the Test nations BL PREMIUM

It won’t be long before the cricket world’s panic starts showing, if it hasn’t already. All three of the Big Three in world cricket are facing financial crises and the maxim “the bigger you are the harder you fall” appears to be true.

In India the national cricket board’s (BCCI’s) treasure chest is filled by the income from the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has now been postponed indefinitely. If there was ever any doubt that it would go ahead it was removed with the news last week that somebody forgot to check for a “pandemic clause” in the insurance contract. Seriously.