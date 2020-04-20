Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: The sage of Omaha in his own words Some nuggets for the lockdown, from the Noah principle to fancy valuations BL PREMIUM

The lockdown provides a unique, albeit somewhat unwelcomed, opportunity to do some always-meant-to-do-but-never-got-around-to-doing reading. What follows are selected extracts from Warren Buffett’s letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders written between 1980 and 2000.

Except for a few words, the content is all Buffett. The reason for not inserting additional comments along the way is twofold: it seems unnecessary, and the interference would be likely to prove annoying given Buffett’s unique style of communicating. Here, then, are a few untainted thoughts from the sage of Omaha on: