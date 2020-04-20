MICHEL PIREU: The sage of Omaha in his own words
Some nuggets for the lockdown, from the Noah principle to fancy valuations
20 April 2020 - 13:31
The lockdown provides a unique, albeit somewhat unwelcomed, opportunity to do some always-meant-to-do-but-never-got-around-to-doing reading. What follows are selected extracts from Warren Buffett’s letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders written between 1980 and 2000.
Except for a few words, the content is all Buffett. The reason for not inserting additional comments along the way is twofold: it seems unnecessary, and the interference would be likely to prove annoying given Buffett’s unique style of communicating. Here, then, are a few untainted thoughts from the sage of Omaha on:
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now