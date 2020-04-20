Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Health-friendly economic recovery plan is urgently needed There’s a lot riding on the solutions that the cabinet proposes to recast the economy for much-needed growth BL PREMIUM

The interests of the health of our people and that of the overall economy have never been so finely pitted against each other as they are in the discussion about just when and at what pace we start opening up the economy.

This is especially true of our economy, which was already in a technical recession heading into the “great lockdown” with an already stretched public health sector.