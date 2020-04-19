Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Who decides what is true or not? BL PREMIUM

I didn’t know until a few days ago that “411" is internet slang for information. I also knew little about real411.org, and the ill-defined category of “crime” it calls “digital offences”.

The one-year-old site was launched ahead of 2019’s elections as “a digital anti-disinformation platform that will publish facts that the public can use to report dodgy data”, according to a 2019 report, established as a partnership between the Electoral Commission of SA and Media Monitoring Africa, the SA National Editors’ Forum and the Committee to Protect Journalists.