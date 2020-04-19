Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Government chickens out of action, but Woolworths comes to the rescue The slow-moving cabinet probably prefers a caterwaul over cooked food to taking the urgent steps needed now BL PREMIUM

Sometimes life can really seem stranger than fiction. With everything going on in the country it was hard to make sense of Woolworths’ ability, or not, to sell cooked chicken and pies being the big talking point at the weekend. Initially I dismissed it as one of the cases of “fake news” (if it’s fake it’s not news) that have proliferated in this period.

Then there was the video of trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel telling journalists that the policy on (not) selling hot prepared food had been clear all along, though the rationale for that stance seems far from clear. At this point I thought I had lost my senses, or the government had lost its own.