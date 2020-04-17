STREET DOGS: Learning lessons in uncertain times
17 April 2020 - 05:05
“I wish it need not have happened in my time," said Frodo. "So do I," said Gandalf, "and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide." — JRR Tolkien
"I don’t wish harm on anyone. But the truth is, the curve will not flatten until those with the ‘it will never happen to me’ mentality get sick and see enough others with the same mentality get sick … just sayin’." — Charles F Glassman
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now