GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: The government dithers as crisis turns to disaster
The failure to come up with a plan for helping the population and economic recovery shows confusion and indecisiveness
17 April 2020 - 00:43
The indecisiveness that has come to characterise President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration was on show again this week after a crucial cabinet meeting, meant to come up with workable solutions to the economic fallout of the battle to curb the spread of Covid-19, came to naught.
The cabinet met on Wednesday after Ramaphosa announced two weeks ago that it would have a full discussion to come up with an economic recovery plan. Yet later that evening a statement issued on behalf of the executive contained no such plan. All the president and his ministers could tell the nation is that they talked about having more talks.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now