GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: The government dithers as crisis turns to disaster The failure to come up with a plan for helping the population and economic recovery shows confusion and indecisiveness

The indecisiveness that has come to characterise President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration was on show again this week after a crucial cabinet meeting, meant to come up with workable solutions to the economic fallout of the battle to curb the spread of Covid-19, came to naught.

The cabinet met on Wednesday after Ramaphosa announced two weeks ago that it would have a full discussion to come up with an economic recovery plan. Yet later that evening a statement issued on behalf of the executive contained no such plan. All the president and his ministers could tell the nation is that they talked about having more talks.