Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Bulls and bears for all seasons BL PREMIUM

Another class especially exposed to losses are those who always operate in the same direction. Wall Street has its optimists and pessimists; they are such from a constitutional bent; and they are "bull" or "bear" in season and out of season.

As a rule, those that follow a natural disposition, rather than the course of the market and the conditions that mould it, are sure to bankrupt themselves sooner or later.