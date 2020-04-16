STREET DOGS: Bulls and bears for all seasons
16 April 2020 - 05:05
Another class especially exposed to losses are those who always operate in the same direction. Wall Street has its optimists and pessimists; they are such from a constitutional bent; and they are "bull" or "bear" in season and out of season.
As a rule, those that follow a natural disposition, rather than the course of the market and the conditions that mould it, are sure to bankrupt themselves sooner or later.
