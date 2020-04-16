Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Sycophancy and the rise of the expert All it takes for the ANC to respect and listen to evidence-based science and the people who deliver it is a deadly and global pandemic BL PREMIUM

This great age of rationality is quite something to behold. It’s temporary — born of crisis and a desperate desire for facts and reason, as a refuge against uncertainty and fear – and as soon as the fear goes, irrationality will return. It’s unnatural, is what it is. To care about science and evidence. But a welcome change none the less.

Accompanying this transitory appreciation for the truth, has been the rise of the expert. Those people, normally hidden, derided or maligned by the ANC government have come to dominate public debate and policy. Even the ANC, a party which has made disdain for third-party expertise part of its dogma, seems today to rely heavily on the guidance of experts.