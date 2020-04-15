NICOLE FRITZ: The lockdown theory of the value of labour
A female professional’s productivity is dependent on the labour of other women
15 April 2020 - 16:14
Luckily (although that’s relative) my youngest child is still in preprimary school, so there’s no formal syllabus for us to try to complete. My son, on the other hand, is at the stage of learning to read and write, so days are filled placing finger spaces between letters, learning which letters are formed in the “tummy” line, which letters have tails, and the special friends that are “ch”, “sh”, “th”.
We also try to read. I had thought to offer him the incentive of watching the Harry Potter movies once he can read a Harry Potter book, but given that most days we’re sounding out the word “big’” that aspiration may have us deep in homeschooling until long after lockdown is lifted.
