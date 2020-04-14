STREET DOGS: That’s just your opinion
14 April 2020 - 05:05
From John Corvino at Philosophersmag.com:
When debating controversial topics, one frequently hears the claim "That’s just your opinion."
From John Corvino at Philosophersmag.com:
When debating controversial topics, one frequently hears the claim "That’s just your opinion."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now