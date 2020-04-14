Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Tackling inequality and helping the poor a priority in post-pandemic world

Societies should stand up and help usher in a more just system as governments could be reluctant to change policies

14 April 2020 - 14:21
What world do we want to live in when we no longer need to fear Covid-19? Just about everyone agrees the pandemic will change the world forever. Just about no-one agrees on what the new world will be or should be.

A hopeful view insists that the virus has revealed flaws in society that will be fixed. Anthony Fauci, who leads the US national response to Covid-19, says the country will need to sort out inequalities in its health system. Forbes magazine, hardly a radical voice, published an article predicting that the pandemic will make health care for all “a more standard view” and build support for a minimum wage and unemployment benefits.

Around the world the damage done to nature over decades is being reversed, showing that climate catastrophe is avoidable. Some suggest that this opens the way for policies that balance economic health with the need to preserve the planet.   

In this country, many voices insist the virus has shown the costs of inequality. The conditions in which millions live have made it hard for them to protect themselves from the virus; the affluent now know this threatens them too because the disease may spread in a way that places them in danger. These voices believe this will make it far harder to defend inequality, opening the way for policies that address the problem. The pandemic may trigger these changes. But it might equally usher in the polar opposite.

If the economic harm Covid-19 has brought endures for years, the politics of the 1930s might return as the right-wing blames the misery on its favourite targets: people of other races and democracy. Donald Trump already calls the pandemic the “Chinese virus”. Right-wingers across the globe may tell millions thrust into poverty that the Asians brought the virus. Because bigots are not good at identifying their targets, Muslims, Jews and black people could all be labelled sources of disease and distress. The right may also follow Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in abolishing liberties and rights in the name of fighting a deadly enemy. So the new world could be one of more hate and less freedom.

In SA, this sort of politics may be less likely since it would seem like a return to apartheid. But racial attitudes could harden even further and economic debate may polarise even more. It is also possible, though less likely, that the new world will not be that new after all. None of these routes will emerge automatically: which if chosen will depend on politics. More particularly, it will depend on whether those who want a fairer, more democratic world better able to save the planet, are stronger and make better strategic decisions than those who want the opposite. There will be no prizes for those who expect the world to change in particular ways simply because they and their friends believe this should happen.

Most importantly, those who want a fairer world have it in their power to defeat the merchants of hate and dictatorship. If societies choose a path to economic health that centres on the welfare of those who will lose jobs and those who never had them, the hate merchants will have little room to move. If they try to grow at their expense, hate will have a head start. In the 1930s, hate made little headway in the US of the New Deal. It did much better in parts of the world where elites did not see unemployment and poverty as priority problems.

Here too, if we want a freer and more tolerant post-pandemic country, rebuilding the economy — which we needed to do even before the virus struck — will need to centre on the lives and livelihoods of the millions whose poverty is deepening. 

• Friedman is research professor with the humanities faculty of the University of Johannesburg.

