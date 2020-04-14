Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Many hurdles to clear before rugby kicks off again Disease trajectory in other countries shows chances of the sport resuming in September are remote BL PREMIUM

The long weekend brought some much-needed cheer for the sport when the plan to have local professional rugby restart on June 5 made it into the public domain, but that was quickly followed by a reality check.

The plan to get rugby started within two months arrived with the news that players and their representatives had accepted the high price — a 40% pay cut for some — they may have to pay for the coronavirus intervention and the expected R200m loss that SA Rugby could incur.