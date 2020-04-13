NEIL MANTHORP: Lockdown is a royal duck for Indian cricket
Coach in the T20 league Eric Simons believes playing in quarantine could lift the country’s spirits
13 April 2020 - 19:52
As with everything involving cricket, the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown are greater in India than anywhere else, and possibly not just in the cricket-playing world.
By now the Indian Premier League (IPL) should have been well into its second week and the multibillion-dollar tournament’s huge financial footprints would have been seen and felt across the world’s most populous nation. Instead, the stadiums remain empty and the millions of people who would have been filling them are trapped in small houses, if they are lucky, or even smaller flats, and not the sort with balconies.
