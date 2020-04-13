Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: Free drops, rats and drainpipes: how will the golf business emerge? BL PREMIUM

Golf relies on the players themselves to self-police and apply the game’s playing codes, rules and ethics without the continuous presence of a referee. A player’s own moral sense, personal values and integrity is therefore under constant scrutiny.

This is one of the reasons why golf should be a compulsory sport at schools, as it equips young people with a set of values that will stand them in good stead for the game of life, which they will quickly discover is not a team sport.