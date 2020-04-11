Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Coronavirus-induced export controls could spell higher rice prices for SA Uncertainty about length and impact of virus, rather than "food nationalism" driving moves towards restrictions BL PREMIUM

Although global agriculture has not been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as hard as other sectors of the economy, the fears and uncertainty about how long the world will grapple with the virus have led to several countries introducing restrictive measures on exports.

Wheat and rice have been the casualties of these new measures. Kazakhstan, Cambodia and Vietnam have introduced export bans on wheat and rice.