STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Wars kill people, fighting epidemics saves them
07 April 2020 - 13:16
If you call something a war when it isn’t, you get casualties you might have avoided.
Many governments have described the attempt to beat the coronavirus as a “war”. It is easy to see why well-meaning people find this appealing. It conveys images of a common effort, of making sacrifices in the face of a threat to all. But it is also misleading and may make it harder to fight the pandemic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now