STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Wars kill people, fighting epidemics saves them

If you call something a war when it isn’t, you get casualties you might have avoided.

Many governments have described the attempt to beat the coronavirus as a “war”. It is easy to see why well-meaning people find this appealing. It conveys images of a common effort, of making sacrifices in the face of a threat to all. But it is also misleading and may make it harder to fight the pandemic.