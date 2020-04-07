Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Tallying secret stashes and executing Woolies triple jumps in a Survivor world Like shoppers panic-buying during lockdown, edgy sports bosses go to extremes to keep going BL PREMIUM

I ventured out into the big wide world on Monday, the first time since the world changed at the end of March. It was the first time in 11 days I had got inside my car to drive it instead of paying a visit to count the cans in the secret, emergency booze stash I have hidden there from the wife.

Outside was a fearful place to be. I wore a buff over my face and a pair of the rubber gloves I use to clean beetroot. The packet says the gloves are “ideal for all messy jobs”. I hope Cricket SA and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) panic-bought a stockpile before March 27 for their messy jobs.