CHRIS GILMOUR: Zoom, UberEats and Netflix are bucking trend by booming under lockdown
Remote video conferencing, deliveries and movie companies are taking advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown to enhance relevance
07 April 2020 - 16:05
Writing on anything to do with the coronavirus has a limited lifespan. It is a moving target. But patterns are emerging that will probably have a long-term effect in relation to businesses across the globe.
Brand Finance, a UK-headquartered international brand consultancy, has compiled a report that identifies most affected brands in Europe. The big, depressing headline is that companies are likely to lose about €1-trillion in brand value as a direct result of the virus, with the effects likely to be felt well into 2021.
