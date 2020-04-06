TOM EATON: Politicians latch on to the crisis while coronavirus creates a wasteland
Scapegoating headbutts entitlement while media probity takes a dive in the penalty box
06 April 2020 - 18:42
Former England captain Wayne Rooney says the pressure being put on English Premier League (EPL) footballers by the UK’s health minister to take a 30% pay cut is a “disgrace”. And he’s absolutely right.
For starters, just imagine the psychological trauma of such a move. Imagine being an average premier league footballer, getting by on the average EPL income of R70m a year, and suddenly being told by health secretary Matt Hancock that you might have to make do on R49m. Reader, do not scream, but that’s only R134,000 a day.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now