TOM EATON: Politicians latch on to the crisis while coronavirus creates a wasteland

Former England captain Wayne Rooney says the pressure being put on English Premier League (EPL) footballers by the UK’s health minister to take a 30% pay cut is a “disgrace”. And he’s absolutely right.

For starters, just imagine the psychological trauma of such a move. Imagine being an average premier league footballer, getting by on the average EPL income of R70m a year, and suddenly being told by health secretary Matt Hancock that you might have to make do on R49m. Reader, do not scream, but that’s only R134,000 a day.