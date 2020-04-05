Opinion / Columnists On the money STUART THEOBALD: SA can learn from experience as we suffer a dose of the past century’s crises The financial turmoil will feature some elements of the Great Depression, a world war, the dot-com bubble and the 1970s oil crisis BL PREMIUM

Will this economic crisis be like the global financial crisis? The 1998 emerging-markets crisis? The 1970s oil crisis? World War 2? The Great Depression?

The answer is: some elements of each. The financial system will come under intense strain, as in 2008, with a spike in bad debts. Emerging markets, including SA, will face intense funding and foreign exchange pressure, as in 1998.